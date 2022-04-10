Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
09-22-24-44-47-48, Kicker: 5-2-7-8-8-2
(nine, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight; Kicker: five, two, seven, eight, eight, two)
Estimated jackpot: $25.2 million
