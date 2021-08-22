Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
10-17-20-30-31-42, Kicker: 4-2-4-9-4-2
(ten, seventeen, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, forty-two; Kicker: four, two, four, nine, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: $12.5 million
In Other News
1
HISTORIC PHOTOS: When canals flowed straight through the heart of...
2
Middletown approves $50K grant for design of possible renovated, new...
3
PHOTOS: Must-see images of Bald Eagles spotted around Butler County
4
Director: Bikeway connector ‘really critical’ to economic growth along...
5
Butler County gets double win this week on ESPN, from baseball to MMA