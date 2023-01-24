Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
20-27-40-42-44-48, Kicker: 3-1-4-9-5-5
(twenty, twenty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: three, one, four, nine, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: $4,400,000
