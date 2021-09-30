journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-05-06-28-32-43, Kicker: 6-3-7-1-8-1

(one, five, six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-three; Kicker: six, three, seven, one, eight, one)

Estimated jackpot: $14.2 million

