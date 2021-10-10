Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
15-16-17-32-33-48, Kicker: -2-7-3-1-3
(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-eight; Kicker: zero, two, seven, three, one, three)
Estimated jackpot: $14.7 million
