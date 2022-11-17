journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

15-18-29-30-43-47, Kicker: 9-7-6-7-7-7

(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-three, forty-seven; Kicker: nine, seven, six, seven, seven, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1,500,000

