Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
10-17-23-32-37-40, Kicker: 4-9-5-5-7-6
(ten, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty; Kicker: four, nine, five, five, seven, six)
Estimated jackpot: $17.9 million
