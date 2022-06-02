Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
07-09-21-35-45-49, Kicker: 9-8-6-8-3-1
(seven, nine, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-five, forty-nine; Kicker: nine, eight, six, eight, three, one)
Estimated jackpot: $28,700,000
