Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
15-16-17-29-39-40, Kicker: 8-9-5-3-3-2
(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty; Kicker: eight, nine, five, three, three, two)
Estimated jackpot: $15 million
In Other News
1
Driver cited in crash that injured motorcyclist in Middletown
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
Hamilton complex including up to 80 apartments making progress with...
4
Large fire at foreclosed hotel in Hamilton County closed road, required
5
Operation Pumpkin drew its largest crowd ever to Hamilton, and...