Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-20-29-42-44-48, Kicker: 3-3-3-0-4-0
(three, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: three, three, three, zero, four, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $18 million
