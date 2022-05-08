journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

13-17-19-27-36-42, Kicker: 9-2-5-0-7-5

(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-two; Kicker: nine, two, five, zero, seven, five)

Estimated jackpot: $27 million

