Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

05-08-09-13-16-27, Kicker: 1-2-7-5-2-9

(five, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-seven; Kicker: one, two, seven, five, two, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $18.7 million

