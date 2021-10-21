Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
10-27-28-32-43-46, Kicker: -6-2-3-0-5
(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-six; Kicker: zero, six, two, three, zero, five)
Estimated jackpot: $15.3 million
