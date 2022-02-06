Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
15-18-21-23-27-47, Kicker: 2-0-2-4-1-7
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Kicker: two, zero, two, four, one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $21.4 million
