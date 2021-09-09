Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-07-10-11-19-25, Kicker: 7-7-6-5-2-3
(one, seven, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-five; Kicker: seven, seven, six, five, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $13.3 million
