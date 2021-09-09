journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-07-10-11-19-25, Kicker: 7-7-6-5-2-3

(one, seven, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-five; Kicker: seven, seven, six, five, two, three)

Estimated jackpot: $13.3 million

In Other News
1
BUTLER COUNTY: COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccinations
2
Butler County commissioners sometimes testy over $75 million ARP funds...
3
ISP: Semi driver dead after crashing into Dearborn County weigh station
4
Gold Star Chili in Middletown celebrates 40 years, renovations with...
5
Remembering southwest Ohio flight attendant who died on 9/11: ‘She was...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top