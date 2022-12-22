journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-04-14-45-46-49, Kicker: 2-2-9-2-1-5

(one, four, fourteen, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine; Kicker: two, two, nine, two, one, five)

