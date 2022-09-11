Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
07-20-27-40-41-46, Kicker: 7-5-8-5-5-4
(seven, twenty, twenty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-six; Kicker: seven, five, eight, five, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $35,700,000
In Other News
1
Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park adds new attraction as it opens...
2
Man who owns area Domino’s Pizza franchises arrested in human...
3
Bus design honors Miami University and Myaamia tribe relationship
4
‘Flying Circus Airshow’ this weekend: What to know about the unique...
5
Coyote found hiding in Butler County family’s bathroom