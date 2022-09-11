journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

07-20-27-40-41-46, Kicker: 7-5-8-5-5-4

(seven, twenty, twenty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-six; Kicker: seven, five, eight, five, five, four)

Estimated jackpot: $35,700,000

