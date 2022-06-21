Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
08-21-34-37-41-47, Kicker: 6-3-0-8-5-6
(eight, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-seven; Kicker: six, three, zero, eight, five, six)
Estimated jackpot: $29,900,000
