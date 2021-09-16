journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

17-21-26-43-44-48, Kicker: -3-5-8-3-4

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: zero, three, five, eight, three, four)

In Other News
1
Fairfield student disciplined after threats for comments about...
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
Driver killed in morning crash after steel coil falls off truck is male
4
Butler County commissioners voice concerns over $7.5 million homeless...
5
November’s election begins on Friday in Butler County as overseas...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top