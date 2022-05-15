Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
05-17-19-21-22-25, Kicker: 7-0-0-2-6-3
(five, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five; Kicker: seven, zero, zero, two, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: $27,600,000
