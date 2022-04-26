Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
14-22-25-32-38-44, Kicker: 7-4-9-9-9-4
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-four; Kicker: seven, four, nine, nine, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $26.2 million
