Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

14-22-25-32-38-44, Kicker: 7-4-9-9-9-4

(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-four; Kicker: seven, four, nine, nine, nine, four)

Estimated jackpot: $26.2 million

