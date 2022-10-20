Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
07-11-25-29-38-49, Kicker: 4-2-2-3-9-8
(seven, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Kicker: four, two, two, three, nine, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $38,300,000
