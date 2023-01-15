journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

09-20-26-28-29-40, Kicker: -4-6-0-0-3

(nine, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty; Kicker: zero, four, six, zero, zero, three)

Estimated jackpot: $4,000,000

In Other News
1
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
2
Hamilton already seeing economic impact of Spooky Nook Sports at...
3
Hamilton girl battling her way to fame in international kick boxing
4
Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home
5
Former Butler County Vet Board member Bob Perry remembered as honest...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top