Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
22-24-25-26-30-35, Kicker: 2-1-4-3-2-3
(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-five; Kicker: two, one, four, three, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $14.6 million
