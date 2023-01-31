Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
11-13-17-40-43-45, Kicker: 3-7-2-3-9-6
(eleven, thirteen, seventeen, forty, forty-three, forty-five; Kicker: three, seven, two, three, nine, six)
Estimated jackpot: $4,700,000
