Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-15-24-31-33-49, Kicker: 6-1-7-5-8-1
(two, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-nine; Kicker: six, one, seven, five, eight, one)
Estimated jackpot: $20.5 million
