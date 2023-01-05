journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

03-11-13-14-19-26, Kicker: 5-5-4-1-2-2

(three, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six; Kicker: five, five, four, one, two, two)

