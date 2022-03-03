Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-12-19-40-45-49, Kicker: 8-2-7-3-8-4
(two, twelve, nineteen, forty, forty-five, forty-nine; Kicker: eight, two, seven, three, eight, four)
Estimated jackpot: $23 million
