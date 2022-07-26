Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
05-07-13-37-47-49, Kicker: 5-0-9-1-7-8
(five, seven, thirteen, thirty-seven, forty-seven, forty-nine; Kicker: five, zero, nine, one, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $32,300,000
