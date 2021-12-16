Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
12-27-28-32-34-42, Kicker: 9-2-3-5-9-6
(twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two; Kicker: nine, two, three, five, nine, six)
Estimated jackpot: $18.4 million
In Other News
1
513 area code running out of phone numbers; 283 will be assigned to new
2
Man wanted in connection with shooting incident at Middletown home
3
Vandal tears off tops of Christmas trees at local nursery
4
Liberty Center announces three new tenants, including Taste of Belgium...
5
3 suspected victims of human trafficking found at West Chester massage...