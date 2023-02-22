X
Dark Mode Toggle

Wilson's 24 lead Ohio over Northern Illinois 77-68

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Dwight Wilson's 24 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 77-68 on Tuesday night

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Dwight Wilson recorded a double-double and Ohio beat Northern Illinois 77-68 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight victory.

Wilson scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (17-11, 9-6 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Hunter added 16 points while shooting 6 for 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven assists. Elmore James finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the Huskies (11-17, 7-8) with 17 points. Zarigue Nutter added 13 points and six rebounds for Northern Illinois. In addition, Harvin Ibarguen finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Ohio visits Miami (OH) while Northern Illinois visits Central Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Proposals being accepted for Brent Spence Bridge improvement, companion...
2
Plans for Waffle House in Oxford move forward
3
Oxford to start third phase of bike trail
4
Robeks food chain opens 12th Ohio location in Mason
5
Middletown company celebrating 100 years in business
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top