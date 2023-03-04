Wilson scores 20 as Ohio beats Bowling Green 92-58

Wilson also contributed seven rebounds for the Bobcats (18-13, 10-8 Mid-American Conference). Elmore James scored 17 points while going 6 of 9 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. AJ Brown shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Samari Curtis led the way for the Falcons (11-20, 5-13) with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Bowling Green also got 11 points from Leon Ayers III. Brenton Mills also recorded eight points.