Wilson puts up 20, Toledo knocks off Buffalo 85-79

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sonny Wilson had 20 points in Toledo's 85-79 win against Buffalo on Saturday.

Wilson added nine rebounds for the Rockets (18-11, 12-4 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cochran scored 18 points and added five assists. Dante Maddox Jr. had 17 points.

The Bulls (4-25, 2-14) were led by Sy Chatman, who posted 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Isaiah Adams added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Buffalo. Shawn Fulcher also had 11 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

