Wilson and Toledo host Eastern Michigan

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Eastern Michigan after Sonny Wilson scored 23 points in Toledo's 92-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Eagles are 6-4 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Rockets are 8-3 in conference matchups. Toledo ranks seventh in the MAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Wilson averaging 3.4.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Eastern Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Terry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Da'Sean Nelson is averaging 15.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Rockets. Sam Lewis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.