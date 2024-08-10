Willy Adames' homer sparks another fast start by the Brewers in an 8-3 victory over the Reds

“I think the story was Civale,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “He was really good. He threw the ball at the bottom of the zone tonight when he needed to. He was all over the strike zone.”

For the second straight game, Milwaukee took an 8-0 lead by scoring three runs in each of the first two innings and two more in the third. The Brewers had followed the same formula Thursday afternoon in a 16-7 victory in Atlanta that completed a three-game sweep of the Braves.

“We were taking good at-bats (before), but we were just missing that little big hit to click,” Adames said. “In Atlanta, we did it. After that, we just carried on the momentum and brought it here. Hopefully we can continue to do that, because it's so much fun.”

Adames got things started by sending a 1-2 pitch from Carson Spiers (4-4) into the second deck of the right-field seats with two outs in the first inning. The 391-foot blast was the 21st of the season for Adames, who went deep twice on Tuesday and once Thursday.

“Adames did what he should have done on that 1-2 pitch,” Spiers said. “That's really the one that haunted me. I should have probably expanded it a little bit more, being 1-2, get it up and out of the zone, where it's still a competitive pitch, but where he can swing and miss, rather than do what he did on that pitch.”

This was Adames’ ninth three-run homer of the year, setting a franchise single-season record in that category.

Adames nearly homered again in the fifth, hitting a fly that left fielder Spencer Steer caught in front of the wall.

In the second inning, Joey Ortiz hit an RBI double before Turang sent a drive over the wall in left-center for his seventh homer of the season, and first since June 30.

After William Contreras hit a leadoff single in the third, Sal Frelick delivered a one-out sinking liner that got past center fielder TJ Friedl’s diving attempt for a run-scoring triple. Rhys Hoskins then sent an RBI single through a drawn-in infield to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, matching a career high.

The Brewers went hitless after the third inning, but still won comfortably thanks to that sizzling start.

Civale held Cincinnati scoreless until Steer led off the seventh inning with a drive over the left-field wall. Stuart Fairchild greeted Nick Mears with a two-run shot to left-center later in the seventh.

Civale worked 6 1/3 innings and struck out five while giving up two runs, five hits and two walks. Spiers struck out seven in five innings, but allowed eight runs, seven hits and four walks.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Manager David Bell said the start of IF Matt McLain's rehabilitation assignment will be delayed because he remains sore from a stress reaction in his rib cage. McLain hasn’t played all year as he recovers from offseason surgery on his left shoulder. ... RF Jake Fraley appeared to hurt himself while grounding out in the second inning. He left in the fourth with a sprained left ankle. “He should be fine,” Bell said. “He should be back in there tomorrow.”

Brewers: RHP Trevor Megill (lower back) will throw a bullpen session Saturday. ... LHP Bryan Hudson (left oblique) is expected to have at least one more rehabilitation appearance with Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

RHP Nick Martinez (6-5, 3.43 ERA) starts for the Reds and RHP Tobias Myers (6-5, 3.02) pitches for the Brewers on Saturday.

