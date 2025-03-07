Willis leads Western Michigan against Bowling Green after 24-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Bowling Green after Chansey Willis Jr. scored 24 points in Western Michigan's 77-76 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Falcons have gone 8-7 at home. Bowling Green is seventh in the MAC in rebounding with 30.8 rebounds. Jamai Felt leads the Falcons with 6.3 boards.

The Broncos are 8-9 against conference opponents. Western Michigan is 5-15 against opponents with a winning record.

Bowling Green is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Javontae Campbell is averaging 15.4 points and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Owen Lobsinger is averaging nine points and 6.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Willis is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

