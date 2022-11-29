Williams, Stroud, Hooker finalists for Maxwell as top player

The Maxwell finalists were announced Tuesday along with finalists for most of the other awards that will be presented Dec. 8 on ESPN.

Williams is throwing for more than 300 yards per game and has 34 TD passes against just three interceptions. Stroud has thrown for a nation-leading 37 touchdowns and has the highest passer rating. Hooker was leader of the nation's No. 1 offense before an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee ended his season Nov. 19.