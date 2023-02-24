X
Williams scores 30 as Cleveland State tops Green Bay 76-65

The Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 76-65 on Thursday night led by Tujautae Williams' 30 points

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tujautae Williams' 30 points led Cleveland State over Green Bay 76-65 on Thursday night.

Williams added 14 rebounds for the Vikings (19-11, 14-5 Horizon League). Tristan Enaruna scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field, and added five rebounds. Drew Lowder was 5 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Davin Zeigler led the Phoenix (3-27, 2-17) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Clarence Cummings III added 11 points for Green Bay. Zae Blake also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

