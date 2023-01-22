journal-news logo
Williams scores 26, Memphis defeats Cincinnati 75-68

DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Cincinnati 75-68

CINCINNATI (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Cincinnati 75-68 on Sunday.

Williams also grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (15-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 21 points with five rebounds and six assists. Keonte Kennedy added 10 points.

The Bearcats (14-7, 5-3) were led by Viktor Lakhin's 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Landers Nolley II added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. David Dejulius had 15 points and six assists.

A 12-0 run in the first half helped Memphis take a 42-32 lead at halftime.

NEXT UP

Memphis' next game is Thursday against SMU at home, and Cincinnati visits Houston on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

