Williams scores 26, Memphis defeats Cincinnati 75-68

Williams also grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (15-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 21 points with five rebounds and six assists. Keonte Kennedy added 10 points.

The Bearcats (14-7, 5-3) were led by Viktor Lakhin's 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Landers Nolley II added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. David Dejulius had 15 points and six assists.