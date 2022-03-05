Hamburger icon
Williams scores 15 to lead Northern Illinois over Ohio 58-57

56 minutes ago
Keshawn Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds as Northern Illinois narrowly defeated Ohio 58-57

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Keshawn Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds as Northern Illinois narrowly defeated Ohio 58-57 on Friday night.

Trendon Hankerson had 15 points for Northern Illinois (9-21, 6-14 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Darweshi Hunter added six rebounds. Anthony Crump had six rebounds.

Mark Sears had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bobcats (23-8, 14-6). Jason Carter added 10 points.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Northern Illinois 74-62 on Jan. 25.

