Williams leads No. 3 UConn to 106-59 rout of Xavier

Williams scored eight points during an 18-0 run later in the quarter and the Huskies led 38-7 after 10 minutes. She had 17 of her points in the first half, Nelson-Ododa added 14 and the Huskies led 60-27 at halftime, making 24 of their 32 shots from the floor (75%).

Xavier scored 17 points in the third quarter, but by then UConn had doubled the Musketeers point total and led 88-44 going into the fourth.

Nelson-Ododa, who hit all nine of her shots in a win over Creighton on Thursday, made her first five on Saturday. She finished 7 of 10 from the floor.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies had made just 14 3-point baskets during their first three games and came into the game shooting just 29% from behind the arc. The Huskies made six of their 10 first half 3-pointers and finished with 10 3-pointers on 18 attempts.

Xavier: The Musketeers haven't beaten a top-25 team since taking down then-No. 18 Kansas by five points in November, 2009. Xavier is 11-46 against ranked opponents all-time.

UP NEXT

Xavier: The Musketeers are scheduled to host Marquette on Tuesday.

UConn: The Huskies are scheduled to travel to Pennsylvania to face Villanova on Tuesday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Connecticut forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) and Xavier forward Ayanna Townsend (44) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: David Butler II Credit: David Butler II