X

Williams expected to start for Pittsburgh against Cincinnati

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (3-13, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-10, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (0-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, .00 ERA, .55 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers struck out 9.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.18.

The Pirates went 29-47 in division play in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team and averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.