Williams career day carries N. Iowa past Youngstown St.

Williams had 11 carries and scored on a career-long 58-yard run, blowing through a big hole on the left side and sprinting untouched to the end zone. It was the longest run from scrimmage this season for Northern Iowa (3-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

Day completed 11 of 16 passes for 188 yards with a 50-yard touchdown strike to Vance McShane and a 23-yarder to Isaiah Weston.