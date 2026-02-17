Williams and Wright State host Milwaukee

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Milwaukee after Breezie Williams scored 24 points in Wright State's 62-44 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Raiders have gone 6-6 at home. Wright State allows 69.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Panthers are 4-12 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Wright State is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Raiders. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jorey Buwalda is averaging 12.3 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.