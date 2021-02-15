Williams' 30 points leads Clippers in 128-111 rout of Cavs

The Clippers got the rout going in the third when they scored 36 points after notching 38 in the second. Patrick Beverley and Williams combined to score their first 14 points, including eight in a row, for an 84-60 lead. Reggie Jackson's three-point play provided the Clippers' largest lead of 28 points.

The Cavs never made a run in the fourth. Their only lead came in the first when they opened the game on a 7-2 spurt.

Beverley and Williams quickly shut down the Cavs, combining for 14 of the Clippers' first 16 points to start the game. Ibaka, Morris and Terrance Mann teamed to run off eight in a row after their teammates' early scoring binge.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Played without Andre Drummond (rest), Matthew Dellavedova (concussion), Larry Nance Jr. (left hand fracture) and Kevin Love (right calf strain), who has been out since Dec. 27. ... They lost the season series, having been beaten by 22 points on Feb. 3.

Clippers: Beverley reached 4,000 career points on a 3-pointer in the third quarter. ... They improved to 2-1 without Leonard and George in the lineup this season.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Golden State on Monday to conclude five-game trip.

Clippers: Host Miami on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back. They are 4-0 in such games.

