Will Howard helps No. 2 Ohio State rout Northwestern 31-7 at Wrigley Field

“Overall, good. I would have liked to see us finish the fourth quarter better, but we did what we needed to do in this game,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

Howard was 15 for 24 for 247 yards. Both of his touchdown passes went to Carnell Tate, who grew up in Chicago and finished with four catches for 52 yards.

“They did some good things, did some things that we hadn't seen,” Howard said. “But I think I did a pretty good job being able to take my checkdowns when I needed to and not forcing things and just kind of letting the game come to me. And when I'm able to do that, good things happen.”

Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith had four receptions for 100 yards, including a 68-yard play that set up Tate's 8-yard TD early in the second half. The freshman nearly made a one-handed catch in the end zone on the Buckeyes' first possession, but the ball touched the ground as he was bringing it in.

Northwestern (4-6, 2-5) lost for the third time in four games. Jack Lausch passed for 201 yards and rushed for 44 yards and a TD, but he was sacked four times. He also lost a fumble on a scramble, ending a promising first drive for the Wildcats.

Judkins' first touchdown capped an 85-yard drive and tied it at 7 midway through the second quarter.

Northwestern went three-and-out on its ensuing possession, and a high snap led to a blocked punt that set Ohio State up at the 1. Judkins scored again for his eighth rushing TD on the season.

The Buckeyes added another first-half touchdown on Tate's 25-yard catch with 47 seconds left, making it 21-7 at the break.

Running the ball

Ohio State gained 118 of its 173 yards rushing in the second half. Judkins finished with 15 carries for 76 yards, and TreVeyon Henderson had 75 yards on 11 attempts.

“We did make some adjustments there, and I thought we finally got that run game going,” Day said. “The run game takes time certain games.”

The takeaway

Northwestern: Played without Theran Johnson, one of its top defensive backs who was listed on the team's pregame unavailable list. The Wildcats definitely missed the redshirt junior while trying to match up with Ohio State's deep group of receivers.

Ohio State: It was relatively smooth sailing once the Buckeyes' offense started to get going in the second quarter.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts undefeated Indiana next Saturday.

Northwestern: At Michigan next Saturday.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP