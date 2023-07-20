X

Will Benson hits 3-run homer as Cincinnati Reds cool off San Francisco Giants with 3-2 win

Will Benson hit a three-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds snapped San Francisco’s seven-game win streak with a 3-2 victory over the Giants

CINCINNATI (AP) — Will Benson hit a three-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds snapped San Francisco's seven-game win streak with a 3-2 victory over the Giants on Wednesday night.

Graham Ashcraft pitched six effective innings as Cincinnati stopped a six-game slide that dropped the surprising Reds into second in the NL Central, trailing Milwaukee. It was a season-worst skid for Cincinnati.

The Reds (51-46) had four hits. They had been 0-9 this year when they finished with four or fewer hits.

Blake Sabol homered for San Francisco, and Ross Stripling pitched six innings of three-run ball. The Giants (54-42) are chasing the Dodgers in the NL West.

