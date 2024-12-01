Wild acquire David Jiricek in swap of defensemen, draft picks

He was assigned by the Wild to Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Minnesota also received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft from Columbus in exchange for defenseman Daemon Hunt and four draft picks; the Wild's first-round pick in 2025 (top five protected), Colorado's 2026 third-round pick, Toronto's fourth-round pick in 2026 and the Wild's second-round pick in 2027.

The 22-year-old Hunt was the Wild’s third-round pick in 2020. He had one assist in 13 games with Minnesota.

