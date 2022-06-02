Whitlock and Bradley Jr. help Red Sox beat Reds 7-1

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Tyler Naquin was placed on the injured list with a left quad strain. OF Tommy Pham was scratched from the lineup because of left lower leg discomfort. He was available off the bench, and is expected to be in the lineup on Thursday. 2B Jonathan India, sidelined with a right hamstring injury, is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday. OF TJ Friedl was activated to take Naquin’s spot on the roster.

Red Sox: RHP Matt Barnes was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. LHP Matt Strahm was reinstated from the COVID-19-related injury list, taking Barnes’ place on the roster.

Reds: Cincinnati opens a four-game series at Washington on Thursday. RHP Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.69 ERA) is scheduled to face Nationals RHP Joan Adon (1-8, 6.08). Ashcraft, who made his major league debut on May 22, is making his third start of the season, first against Washington.

Red Sox: Boston has an off-day Thursday before starting a 10-game West Coast road trip on Friday in Oakland. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 3.77) is expected to start, opposed by Athletics RHP James Kaprielian (0-2, 5.93).

