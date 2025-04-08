White Sox try to break 3-game road slide, play the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Shane Smith (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, three strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -204, White Sox +168; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they face the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland had a 92-69 record overall and a 50-30 record at home last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.61 ERA last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Chicago went 41-121 overall and 18-63 in road games last season. The White Sox slugged .340 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 0.8 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (adductor), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Ramos: 10-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.